As mentioned last week: there will be no Parish Council meeting this month, the next one being on Thursday 26 January 2017. I have been informed that the next Planning Committee Meeting will be a week later on Thursday, 2 February 2017. Both meetings will be in the Pavilion, starting at 7.30 pm and copies of the relevant agenda will be posted on the notice board outside the Spar Shop and should be available to download from the Council’s website, www.slaughampc.co.uk. At the time of writing I don’t have any information about the next meeting of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee but if you keep an eye on the village notice board, a copy of an agenda should appear there ahead of the meeting.

Hardware Shop: I did mention earlier this month that the Hardware Shop is closed between Christmas and the New Year; I can now confirm that it will be closing at 4 pm on Christmas Eve, reopening on New Year’s Eve at 8.30 am but closing early at 4 pm. Normal service will be resumed on Tuesday, 3 January 2017 opening as usual at 8.30 am. The regular timetabled service of the Community Bus will also stop over the holiday period, the last service being to Horsham on Friday 23 December, restarting on Wednesday, 4 January 2017 with its regular service to Horsham that starts in Bolney at 9.30 am, reaching the village at 9.57 am and arriving in Horsham at the Carfax at 10.25 am, returning 2 hours later.

Community Bus: Whilst on the subject of the Community Bus, the Committee has released a provisional timetable for the 2017 outings which are as follows: Tuesday 24 January – Chichester for shopping; departing Nymans at 9.30 am, leaving Chichester at 3.30 pm at a cost of £12.50. On Saturday, 11 February it will be going to Chichester’s Festival Theatre to see Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild, a story of love, loss, loyalty and living for the moment. The Bus will be leaving at 2 pm, returning early evening; the cost is £25 plus £12. I would imagine that this will be very popular so get your name down quick! On Tuesday, 21 February it will be going to Polhill Garden Centre in Sevenoaks, leaving the village at 9 am returning at 3.30 pm and the fare is £12.50. The timing for the remaining trips has yet to be decided but are as follows: Saturday, 25 March – Steam Museum, Kew £15; Tuesday 11 April – IKEA, Croydon £7.50; Tuesday, 25 April – Twickenham, plus refreshment stop £20 plus £15; Tuesday, 23 May – Watercress Line from Alton £15 plus £13; Tuesday 27 June – Pashley Manor, café and gift shop £20 inclusive; Friday, 7 July – Bluebell Fish & Chip Supper £28.50 plus £5; Tuesday 25 July – Peter’s Mystery Tour £12.50; Tuesday 22 August – The Lavender Farm, café and shop, Banstead £10. Please note, this information will be update during January and if you would like to put your name down for any of these trips or would like further information, please get in touch with Christina in the Hardware Shop or call on 400212. If, having seen these, you can think of some other places that might be of interest, please let Christina know and she can put it to the Committee for consideration, they are always open to suggestions!

Finally: as this is my last column for 2016 I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your kind comments during the course of the year and I hope I can continue to keep you informed in a similar way during 2017! With best wishes for a peaceful Christmas and a happy and healthy 2017 - normal service will be resumed on Thursday, 12 January 2017.

