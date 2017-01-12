Happy New Year to you; I apologise that I am a little late but everyone needs a holiday now and again!

New club: We are starting the year with a new ‘club’ in the village. On Tuesday, 17 January the inaugural meeting of ‘Handcross Ladies’ Association’ will be taking place from 7.30 pm in the Parish Hall. The WI@Handcross voted overwhelmingly at the end of the last year to leave the Federation of Women’s Institutes and voted to start the new club with the name of ‘Handcross Ladies’ Association’. Whilst the main aim of this first meeting is to set up the constitution and no doubt vote in a managing committee, there will also be a Tai Chi demonstration which everyone will be invited to take part in this relaxing and gentle exercise. The group is open to everyone, not just in the village but the surrounding area as well, regardless of age and as it is so new, do go along and take this opportunity to take part in something you will be able to have some say in how it is run and what role it can have in the grand scheme of things! If you would like a little more information before going along on next Tuesday, the person to speak to is Janet Masters on 400111.

If this is not your ‘thing’: at the time of writing the next meeting of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee is due to take place on the same day and time in the Pavilion. I say ‘at the time of writing’ because I understand the meeting might be dependent on the Committee getting some information from the consultants helping with the Plan and if they don’t receive in time, the meeting may be rescheduled at short notice. All I can suggest is you keep an eye on the notice board outside the Spar Shop where the agenda will be posted ahead of the meeting. I will of course keep you informed of progress this year as I did last and fingers crossed it won’t be too much longer before we are able to find out just how much work they have done on our behalf at a public exhibition/meeting.

I mentioned briefly: at the end of my last column that the Community Bus had a provisional timetable of outings for the year; here are the details I have to date starting with a trip on Tuesday 24 January to Chichester for shopping; departing Nymans at 9.30 am, leaving Chichester at 3.30 pm at a cost of £12.50. On Saturday, 11 February it will be going to Chichester’s Festival Theatre to see Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild, a story of love, loss, loyalty and living for the moment. The Bus will be leaving at 2 pm, returning early evening; the cost is £25 plus £12. I would imagine that this will be very popular so get your name down quick! On Tuesday, 21 February it will be going to Polhill Garden Centre in Sevenoaks, leaving the village at 9 am returning at 3.30 pm and the fare is £12.50. The timing for the remaining trips has yet to be decided but are as follows: Saturday, 25 March – Steam Museum, Kew £15; Tuesday 11 April – IKEA, Croydon £7.50; Tuesday, 25 April – Twickenham, plus refreshment stop £20 plus £15; Tuesday, 23 May – Watercress Line from Alton £15 plus £13; Tuesday 27 June – Pashley Manor, café and gift shop £20 inclusive; Friday, 7 July – Bluebell Fish & Chip Supper £28.50 plus £5; Tuesday 25 July – Peter’s Mystery Tour £12.50; Tuesday 22 August – The Lavender Farm, café and shop, Banstead £10. Please note this information may well be updated during the course of the month and if you would like to put your name down for any of these trips or would like further information, please get in touch with Christina in the Hardware Shop or call on 400212. If, having seen these, you can think of some other places that you believe might be of interest, please let Christina know and she can put it to the Committee for consideration, they are always open to suggestions!

Finally: if you or someone you know is holding an event that you feel might be of interest to the wider community, or is in aid of a charity, please do let me know and I will be happy to mention it here on your behalf.

