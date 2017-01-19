Notice Board: I hope you took my advice to look at the notice board outside the Spar Shop before going up to the Pavilion for the Neighbourhood Planning meeting on Tuesday! I heard early last week that it has been moved to Tuesday, 7 February but again, I would strongly recommend that you check the notice board before going out at night to attend. The problem I think the committee is experiencing at the moment is that they are waiting on information from third parties (consultants and/or Mid Sussex District Council) to move on and until they get this information, there is little to discuss at a meeting. I will keep you posted!

Shopping trip: Don’t forget if you want to go shopping in Chichester on Tuesday, 24 January, get your name down at the Hardware Shop! The Community Bus will be leaving Nyman’s at 9.30 am that morning and your fare is £12.50; the Bus will be leaving Chichester for the return journey at 3.30 pm.

