NHP: A final reminder about the Neighbourhood Planning Committee’s exhibition in the Pavilion on the Recreation Ground on Friday, 7 April between 6 pm and 9 pm and Saturday, 8 April between 10 am and 2 pm. This is the Committee’s opportunity to show the parish as a whole (Handcross, Slaugham, Warninglid and Pease Pottage) what they have being working on over the past couple of years on our behalf and to get any comments, positive or negative, from us and to incorporate them as far as possible into the Plan in order that come the time for the inspection, it will hopefully be passed and we can vote on it. As I keep saying, it is important that we get this in place to give us a chance of gaining any say, however small, in the future development of the parish. Please do go along and take your friends and neighbours with you.

IKEA anyone?: If you have always wondered what the attraction is in respect of Ikea but have never been able to get there, you now have an opportunity to do so! The Community Bus is going to the Purley Branch of this store next Tuesday, 11 April, leaving the village (Nymans) at 9 am and returning at 3.30 pm and the fare is £7.50. If you are interested, I believe there are still a few seats left so get in touch with Christina either in the Hardware Shop or call her on 400212. If this is your idea of a nightmare, you might be more interested in a tour of Twickenham, the home of English Rugby, on Tuesday, 25 April, leaving at 9 am and returning at 4’ish with a refreshment stop on the way home. The cost of this trip is £35 (£20 + £15), again, speak to Christina to book your seat on the Bus.

Help at Hand: is holding its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 12 April from 7.30 pm in the Parish Hall. This is a well used and important service to many in the village so please, if you are a regular user, a potential user or possible volunteer, please do go along next Wednesday and show your support. They are always on the look out for more volunteer drivers (you can claim up to 45p per mile in expenses!) or people to be Duty Officers (take the calls and then match to drivers). The majority of calls are to take people to hospital, doctor or dentist appointments outside of the village that can’t be met by using the bus service. On a lighter note, once the business part of the meeting has been concluded, why not stay and enjoy a glass of wine (non-alcoholic beverages will also be on offer) with some cheese and maybe find out how you can help this worthwhile organisation.

