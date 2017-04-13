If you are a knitter or a natter-er: or better yet both, why not go along to the Hardware Shop today, Thursday and meet some fellow knitters and/or natter-ers! Yes, there is a Knit & Natter meeting there from 2.30 pm, with refreshments on offer as well; these friendly meetings are open to any and everyone and all it will cost is a small donation (£2 is the suggested amount) to cover the cost of the refreshments on offer.

At the time of writing: I believe there are still a few seats left on the Community Bus for the trip to Twickenham on Tuesday, 25 April. If you are interested in going to see the home of English Rugby, the Bus leaves Nymans at 9 am and returning around 4 pm with a stop on the way for refreshments. The total cost of this trip is £35 (£20 plus £15) and to book your place, call 400212 or visit the Hardware Shop. The trip in May will be on Tuesday 23rd to the Watercress Line from Alton and will cost £15 plus £13 for the fare and I believe there are still some seats available if you are interested.

Finally: the exhibition by the Neighbourhood Planning Committee last weekend. I went along on Saturday and there quite a few people there already with more coming in as time moved on. They were all looking at the boards showing the various sites that Mid Sussex District Council had listed as possibly being available for development, giving details of the sort of development that might occur and then finally what the Parish Council’s thoughts were for each site. Some were highlighted in red which meant the Council did not think the site was suitable for development or, if I recall correctly, in orange indicating development would be considered. I must stress that this is my understanding in respect of the latter. All those attending were given a sheet of paper on arrival asking for their details and then asking which sites they would prefer to be developed together with their reasons for selecting these sites and then for those sites we did not want developed and why. It would appear that most of those attending on either day had completed one of these forms and I am sure that once the Committee has had the opportunity to go through them and analyse the responses, the results will be made public and then incorporated into the final Plan in due course. This is just one step closer to getting the Plan in place which we need to do in order to try to stop developments that are too big, not wanted or just totally unsuitable for the Parish as a whole. I will keep you posted as to further developments!

