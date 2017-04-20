If you are interested in folk music: why not go along to the Upper Room above the Hardware Shop tomorrow evening, Friday, when the local folk club are holding a concert. If you would like more information, contact Andy on 401643; whilst I don’t have any information on what time the concert will start, I’m sure if you ask in the Hardware Shop, someone will be able to tell you if you aren’t able to get hold of Andy, I would imagine it is likely to be between 7.30 and 8 pm.

If you have some household rubbish: or a small amount of garden waste that you need to get rid of but know you can’t put it out with the normal weekly collections, the Mobile Refuse Freighter will be in the car park outside St Mary’s Church: in Slaugham on Saturday (22 April) from 10 am until 11 am before moving on to the Seaforth Hall in Warninglid where it will be from 11.10 am until 12 noon. As I always say, if the freighter isn’t there, please don’t leave your rubbish! Please also note that electrical items, large amounts of rubble, paint or engine oil cannot be taken away by these freighters - only items that can go into landfill can be taken away in this way, hence the suggestion of ‘a small amount’ of garden waste.

Help at Hand’s: Annual General Meeting last week was attended by the usual people: Duty Officers, a few drivers, a few regular users and some supporters who, once the business was completed, enjoyed a fine selection of cheese and wine whilst catching up with everyone. It was reported that the number of requests for help (mainly lifts for hospital, consultant, doctor or dentist appointments) during 2016 was slightly up on 2015 which in turn was also up on those required in 2014. This only goes to show how important this service is to many and I don’t mean just the older members in the village and parish but some younger members and not so young! If you would like to know more about this organisation, get in touch with Ian Ratcliffe on 400763. They are looking for one person to join the committee which meets about twice a year, once to discuss the AGM and then to discuss the arrangements for their annual Cream Tea which this year will be held on Saturday, 15 July in the Parish Hall. If there is to be Fun Day this year, I’m sure there will be a meeting prior to that to discuss what kind of stall they would have, so not a particularly onerous commitment if you were interested! If you would prefer not to be a committee member but would like to help, they are always looking for duty officers and volunteer drivers. The role of a duty officer is to take calls from those in need and then find a driver who can help; currently each officer is on call once every fortnight between 9 am and 12 noon. The amount of time committed by a driver depends entirely on what they are able to do but they are able to claim up to 45p a mile towards their expenses. As I say, if you would like more information or would like to volunteer in any way, the best person to speak to Ian on 400763.

Whilst at this meeting I was talking to a member of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee who said they were pleased with the number of people who attended their exhibition at the beginning of the month. They were now waiting for the comments received to be analysed before their next meeting when they will discuss how to incorporate them into the Plan. As soon as I hear anything, I will pass the information on.

