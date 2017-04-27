The Parish Council: will be meeting this evening, Thursday, from 7.30 pm in the Pavilion. As always, the meeting is open to all members of the public who will have an opportunity to ask questions or raise queries relating to any matter on the agenda early in the meeting. A copy of the agenda should be posted on the notice board outside the Spar Shop or can be viewed and/or downloaded from the Parish Council website www.slaughampc.co.uk (Council Information/Minutes, Meetings & Agendas).

Poetry Evening: If you are not interested in the Parish Council, you might be interested in going along to the Poetry Evening being hosted in the Upper Room at Dudley House (above the Hardware Shop) from 7.30 pm. Take along your favourite poem and join this group for an informal and interesting evening; there is no charge but a small donation towards the hire of the room and the refreshments would be appreciated. As always, if you’d like more information, the number to call is 400212.

Parish Hall AGM: Next Tuesday, 2 May sees the Annual General Meeting of the Parish Hall Management Committee. The meeting will start at 7.30 pm in the Parish Hall (obviously!) and I’m sure one of the items on the agenda for discussion will be the future of the Hall, so why not go along and see what the future holds. The Committee will also be up for re-election and whilst I’m sure they will be happy to continue, new members would also be welcomed if you are interested!

Craft Night: If you are interested in crafts of any kind, there is a Craft Night in the Upper Room of Dudley House starting at 8pm on Wednesday, 3 May. I’m sure there were will be a variety of crafts being done on the night, so if you are looking for new ideas or would just like to share your craft with like-minded individuals, why not go along on Wednesday evening?

‘Morsbag Pod’ gathering: Continuing with the theme of crafts, on Wednesday 10 May there is a meeting of the local ‘Morsbag Pod’ at 7.30pm, again in the Upper Room at Dudley House – what a busy life that room has! What is a ‘morsbag’? It is a bag made from bits and pieces of fabric you may have lying around at home that you hang on to because you don’t want to throw it away, saying to yourself you will use it for something every time you come across it! The ‘Pod’ is the name given to groups who meet together to make the bags. If you would like more information about them there is a website which goes into more detail about the bags and why people are making them – www.morsbag.com. If you are interested in recycling and are concerned about all the plastic bags that are used, that don’t rot down and can end up causing untold damage not only to the environment but to wild life, not only on land but in our oceans and seas, why not take yourself along on 10 May and find out more?

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.