Parish Council: Don’t forget this evening the Parish Council are hosting the Annual Parish Meeting in the Pavilion; refreshments will be served from 7 pm and the meeting will start at 7.30pm. This is the meeting when the Chairman of the Parish Council gives his report for the last year and tells us what is planned for 2017; no doubt something will be said about the Neighbourhood Plan and the progress to date following the exhibition last month. There are also reports from the various subcommittees as well so it is a meeting that is worthwhile attending; there is also an opportunity to ask questions or raise queries at the end of the meeting on anything that has been said or that you generally have concerns about.

Community bus: This month’s Community Bus trip (in the new bus!) is on Tuesday 23 May and is going to Alton for a trip on the Watercress Line. At the time of writing, I am aware that 9 seats have been taken so if you are interested, you should get in touch with Christina on 400212 or call in and see her in the Hardware Shop to book your seat. The bus fare is £13 and the trip on the Watercress Line is £15; the Bus leaves Nymans at 10 am and returns at 4 pm.

