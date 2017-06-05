Parish Council Meeting: Following the Annual Parish Meeting last month, one of the agenda items at last week’s Parish Council Meeting was to elect the Council’s Chairman, Vice Chairman and representatives to the various sub-committees. John Welch was re-elected as Chairman and Lesley Read his Vice Chairman; with regard to the various sub-committees, all were more or less re-elected en-block any changes were due mainly to time constraints/commitments of the councillors.

Once that agenda item was dealt with, the business of the meeting continued, with one item being the Neighbourhood Plan. It would appear that things are starting to move very much in the right direction with agreement being reached on sites to be put into the Plan for certain development and those which can be put forward as second choice for development at a later date; full details of these and all other sites for development will of course be in the Plan when it is issued for review hopefully later in the year. It was also mentioned that the number of homes to be built in the parish are very much in line with those expected in the District Plan which will go some way towards our Plan passing inspection. Finally, it was also pointed out that all neighbourhood plans are expected by central government to be reviewed every 5 years to ensure they are up to date in every way.

