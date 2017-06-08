Cycle race: I’m sure everyone is aware that sometimes the village seems to be on a popular route for cyclists judging by the number that go through the village on an almost daily basis at the moment but on Sunday, 11 June, it might be more than usual! There is a race starting from the Recreation Ground, at 9.30 am and expecting to finish about 12.30 pm. There will be accredited marshals involved who are fully trained and empowered to stop and hold traffic using a ‘Stop Cycle Race’ sign, as approved by the Department of Transport. If you would like more information about what exactly will be involved on the day, the event organiser is James Stone and you can get in touch with him on 07880 344838.

Also on Sunday: an event that is more cerebral than physical is taking place in the evening in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice - a quiz night! It will be taking place in the Victory Inn, Staplefield and starts as usual at 7.30 pm so if you could aim to start arriving from 7 pm, it would be appreciated. However, if you really want to make an evening of it, why not aim to arrive around 6 pm after which food will be available to order. Teams should be made up of no more than 4 people at £2.50 per head; there will be the usual quality raffle and prizes for the winning teams.

The Outing Club: have changed the date of their summer boat trip, it is now happening on Sunday 18 June and will be starting at Walton on Thames and includes a ploughman’s lunch on board (pick up points as usual). If you like to go or would like further information before deciding, please get in touch with Lynn on 400375 or Brenda on 400081. If you aren’t a member but are interested in going, I’m sure that won’t be a problem; you never know, by going you might come home as a member!

Finally: a reminder that tomorrow Friday, 9 June is the last day you can try the Community Bus service to Haywards Heath before it is withdrawn for consideration to become a scheduled service thereby making it free for concessionary fares; full details of the stops, etc can be found on the notice board outside the Hardware Shop. If you have any comments to make in any regard, please do let Christina know; it might be best if you put your comments on paper so there is a record to be put before the Committee when the time comes for a decision to be made.

