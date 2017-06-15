The Outing Club: is off on a river boat trip on Sunday starting at Walton on Thames and includes a ploughman’s lunch whilst traveling down the Thames. The pick up times are as follows: Haywards Heath 9.15 am; Cuckfield 9.20 am; Staplefield 9.25 am; Brighton Road 9.30 am; Truggers 9.35 am; Windmill Platt 9.40 am and finally Pease Pottage at 9.45 am. If you would like more information about this trip, or the Outing Club in general, call Lynn on 400375 or Brenda on 400081.

Handcross Ladies Association: meets in the Parish Hall on Tuesday 20 June from 7.30 pm. This month’s meeting involves indoor or outdoor activities led by Explorer Scouts; obviously a decision will be taken on the day as to where the activities will take place depending on what the weather is doing.

On Wednesday 21st the Rosemary Club: will also be in the Parish Hall, this time from 2.30 pm. The entertainment this month is provided by Tony Gibson The Elderly Brothers playing the number 1 hits of the 1950s and the 1960s. Entrance to the meeting is only £1 and includes afternoon tea of homemade cakes and sandwiches. This, as well as the HLA meeting taking place on the 20th, are open to everyone and are both an ideal place to meet old friends and make new ones so if you are a loose end, why not take yourself along and see what they are all about!

Finally, this month’s Community Bus trip: is on Tuesday 27 June and is going to Pashley Manor Gardens in Ticehurst. At this time of the year the roses are at their best so if you are a keen gardener leaning towards roses, this is an ideal place to visit! The fare is £20 and there is a cafe and gift shop to enjoy as well as the gardens! If you would like to put your name down for this or next month’s Mystery Tour with Peter, speak to Christina either in the Hardware Shop or call her on 400212.

