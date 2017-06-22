Community Bus: I have been reliably informed that the Community Bus service on a Friday afternoon has proved to be a popular addition, so much so that it will continue. Until it has passed all the necessary legal requirements, those who have concessions will have to pay the current nominal charge but as soon as it becomes ‘official’, all concessions will apply.

I understand there are still some spaces on the Bus’ outing to Pashley Manor on Tuesday. The bus will leave the village at 9 am, the return journey at 3.30 pm and the fare is £20. If you would like to put your name down, please speak to Christina in the Hardware Shop or give her a ring on 400212. From what I have heard, the new bus is very comfortable so if you are planning an outing and are looking for transport for up to 15 people (minimum considered is 8 people), why not think about hiring it; speak to Christina and once she has the details, I’m sure she will do her best for you.

With the hot weather: we are enjoying at the moment, which requires the windows to be open more that usual, please do take care not to leave them open when you are out of the house. I seem to recall reading about a spate of opportunistic burglaries in the area so please do not provide unnecessary temptation and lock up when you are out and even at night be careful how wide you leave windows open. If you do happen to see any suspicious behaviour, call 101 and report it.

