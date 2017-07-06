Last month’s Handcross Ladies’ Association: meeting was held during the week when temperatures were being compared with those of the summer of 1976, unfortunately, they haven’t lasted as long! However, members were greeted with some very welcome cold drinks prior to Helen Beet welcoming everyone to the meeting. The guests were some Explorer Scouts and their leader who have raised funds for a three week trip to a small village in Uganda where they will be helping to build classrooms, a kitchen and a water bore hole for the school. Not only have they been able to raise the necessary funds to get there and to cover their expenses whilst in Uganda, they have managed to raise a further £10,000 to pay for the project! They then went on to show members how to tie various kinds of knots and how to read a map – a dying art in this day and age of satnavs! All in all it was a very enjoyable meeting and the scouts went away with further donations towards their trip. The Association’s next meeting will be from 7.30 pm on Tuesday, 18 July when their guest speaker will be talking about the Air Ambulance Service.

Help at Hand: will be holding their very popular Cream Tea on Saturday, 15 July in the Parish Hall. Doors open at 3 pm and there has been no increase in the cost of the tea, it is once again £3.50 per person, with any accompanied children of school age free! This is a very gentle way to spend an afternoon, enjoying a quintessential English afternoon tea with friends old and new, so why not take yourself along and you never know, you might have luck in the raffle – I can assure you they do get some very good prizes kindly donated from local businesses not just in the village but the surrounding area as well as supporters of the organisation.

Let me know: As it is not too long before schools break up for the summer holidays, if you are planning any activities during late July or August which you would like mentioned here, please do let me have the relevant information, the sooner the better and I will be happy to tell the village about it,

Finally: you may be wondering how things are going with the Neighbourhood Plan as I haven’t mentioned it for a while. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to get to any of the meetings recently nor was I able to go to the Parish Council meeting last week but rest assured, as soon as I hear anything further, I will mention it here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.