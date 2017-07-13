Don’t forget Help at Hand’s Cream Tea: on Saturday; it starts at 3 pm in the Parish Hall and is expected to be finished by approximately 4.30 pm. The cost of your homemade tea is the same as it has been for the last few years in that it will be £3.50 per person and no charge for accompanied children still at school. This is a local voluntary organisation serving villages in the parish, ie Handcross, Warninglid, Pease Pottage and Slaugham and provides much needed transport for so many to appointments outside the area that they would struggle to get to so please do go along and support them. They are always on the look out for more drivers and people to man the phones (match those in need to drivers!) so if you would like more information or would like to offer your services, go along on Saturday afternoon - you never know, if you buy a raffle ticket or two, you could come away with some very good prizes if you are lucky!

On Sunday: the refuse freighter will be in Truggers from 10 am until 11 am when it will move on to Finches Field in Pease Pottage, arriving at approximately 11.10 am and leaving at 12 noon. Please remember, if the freighter isn’t there, do not leave your rubbish. Also, anything that you do want it to take must be rubbish that would normally go in landfill only, no electrical or computer equipment can be taken; they will however take some garden waste but I don’t believe they can take much. If you are unsure just what can be taken, the operatives will be able to tell you or call Mid Sussex District Council and they will clarify for you. This is a service that is paid for by the Parish Council so if it is not used, the service may well be stopped.

Handcross Ladies Association: meets on Tuesday, 18 July from 7.30 pm in the Parish Hall. This month’s speaker is from the Air Ambulance, another organisation which depends on donations to keep going I understand, so I am sure it will be a very interesting talk. Visitors are very welcome and the cost of attending is only £3 which covers the cost of the speaker and refreshments.

The Rosemary Club’s: July meeting on Wednesday, 19 July is their annual Garden Party which, weather permitting, will be held at the Laurels on Brighton Road, courtesy of Ernie Arnold, from 2.30 pm (in the Parish Hall if wet!). Entrance will be just £2 and includes a cream tea; there will also be a few stalls and a raffle. If you need a lift to the meeting, the Community Bus will be available; the best person to contact for further information on this or the Club generally, is Helen Arnold on 400643.

Finally: if you want to go on the Community Bus’ July outing on Tuesday, 25 July get in touch with Christina in the Hardware Shop or call her on 400212. This month’s trip is Peter’s Mystery Tour, the destination being known only to Peter and his wife but it is always an enjoyable day out with stops for lunch and coffee breaks! If you would like to go, the cost is £12.50 and the Bus leaves Nymans at 10.15 am returning around 5 pm.

