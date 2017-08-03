After weeks of silence: I am now able to update you on the progress of the Neighbourhood Plan! During the last month or so things have been moving apace with the Plan to such an extent that a copy has now been sent to Mid Sussex District Council for their comments prior to it being released to the Parish for our pre-submission review and comments! ‘Pre-submission’ in this instance means before it is submitted to an Inspector for review and being passed fit and proper to be put to the vote by the parish. The Committee is hopeful that they will be able to upload it to the website late August/early September and we will then have six weeks to read and comment upon it. As soon as I have any further information as to when this is likely to happen, I will of course let you know. I would say that if you went to the exhibition a couple of months ago, you will have seen a lot of what is in the Plan already but it is sincerely hoped that this time round the contents will be less contentious as we have been better informed of what has been going on and we should be in a position later in the year/early next year a the latest to vote on it - fingers crossed!

The above information came out of the Parish Council meeting last week as did the fact that the village has been gifted a defibrillator - all we need to do now is find somewhere safe and secure to put it where anyone needing it will be able to find it! Unfortunately and almost in the same breathe that this was announced, it was mentioned that there have been reports of defibrillators being stolen! This is such a shame as they are there to save lives; so, as and when a home is found for ours, please do keep an eye on it and if you see anything suspicious, or see anyone acting in a suspicious manner in its location, please do report it.

The Community Bus: has announced its timetable for the remainder of the year and to April next year; details of which can be found in the Hardware Shop and on the notice board by the bus stop outside the Shop. There are some very interesting and popular trips planned especially around Christmas with a trip to Canterbury on 5 December and Winchester for the Christmas Market on 9 December as well as a trip to the Hawth in Crawley for the Pantomime ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ on 2 or 7 January. If any of these, or the other trips planned are of interest, Christina is the person to speak to either in the Shop or on 400212; I would remind you however that to secure your seat on the bus, payment should be made one month in advance and should you have any reason to cancel, unless they are able to resell your ticket, they will not be able to issue a refund.

I always find it amusing: that no sooner have schools broken up for the long summer holidays, parents are being reminded of the need to purchase school uniform for the next academic year! If this is you, or you find you have some items of clothing your child has either grown out of or no longer needs but it is too good to throw away, the Hardware Shop could be the answer to your prayers! They are looking for donations of unwanted items of uniform to sell on. They are planning on putting a uniform rail out on a daily basis - outside or in, depending on the weather - and selling items from as low as £1! It sounds like a good idea to me, helping the Hardware Shop and you - if you would like more information, as always where the Hardware Shop is concerned, Christina is the person to speak to on 400212 or speak to her in person in the shop.

