Handcross Ladies Association: have taken the decision this year to raise funds for ‘Sunshine for Sumner’ (http://www.sunshine4sumner.com/), Sumner being a local boy who is suffering from a brain tumour the treatment of which is being paid for by his parents. As part of HLA’s efforts Terry Creasy who runs the Tai Chi classes on a Friday morning in the Parish Hall, has very kindly agreed to donate all profits from his class tomorrow, Friday 8 September, to this cause. The class starts at 10 am, lasts an hour and costs £6. Even if you are not a member of the HLA but know about Sumner, or just want to try this gentle way of exercising, do go along, Terry has agreed to ensure the class is suitable for beginners.

If you are unable to go to this class but would like to help raise funds for Sumner, HLA are holding a Summer Fayre next Saturday, 16 September in the Parish Hall between 10 am and 12 noon. There will be stalls selling crafts, cakes, gifts, books as well as tombola and as always at these events, a raffle! I understand that there have been a few very nice prizes donated from local businesses including vouchers from Aaron Russell (hairdresser), The Red Lion, So to Bed, Handcross Village Butchers to name but a few so please do go along and support the Handcross Ladies Association with their fundraising for Sumner who is only 10 years old and bravely battling his tumour – all profits will be going to him and his family.

On Sunday 17 September: the Refuse Freighter will be in the parish – it will be at the Seaforth Hall in Warninglid between 10 and 11 am, moving to Finches Field in Pease Pottage where it will be between 11.15 am and 12 noon. Please remember, if the freighter isn’t there, do not leave your rubbish! Household waste and some garden waste will be taken in this way but no electrical or computer equipment. If you are unsure, I have found the operatives very helpful, alternatively you can get in touch with the Wasted and Recycling Team at the Council on 01444 477440 / email: wastematters@midsussex.gov.uk.

