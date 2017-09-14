Handcross Ladies Association: are holding a Summer Fayre on Saturday, 16 September from 10 am in the Parish Hall in aid of Sumner Malik, a local boy who is battling a brain tumour – all profits will be going to him and his family. There were will plenty of stalls selling everything from crafts, gifts, books and the ever popular cake stall! In addition to a tombola there will also be a raffle with quite a few prizes very kindly donated by local businesses including And So to Bed, Handcross Butchers, The Red Lion, Aaron Russell to name but a few. So if you can spare half an hour or so from your busy Saturday morning, I’m sure you will receive a very warm welcome from the HLA – and as I have heard Christmas mentioned more times than I would like recently, you might even find some early Christmas presents!

On Sunday morning: the Refuse Freighter will be at the Seaforth Hall in Warninglid between 10 and 11 am before moving on to Finches Field in Pease Pottage where it will be from 11.10 until 12 noon. Please remember this is for household and some garden waste only, they are unable to take electrical or computer related items; also, if the freighter isn’t there, please do not leave your rubbish.

Sunday evening: is Quiz Night at the Victory in Staplefield in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice. Food will be available from 6 pm and the Quiz will start at 7.30 pm. Teams should be made up of no more than 4 people at £2.50 per head. There will also be a quality raffle and these evenings are a enjoyable way to end a busy weekend.

On Tuesday evening: the HLA will be in the Parish Hall again, this time from 7.30 pm for their monthly meeting and this month’s speaker will be talking about ‘Grandmothers Footsteps’. Everyone is welcome to attend but there will be a small charge to cover their costs but this does include homemade cakes and tea or coffee!

The Rosemary Club: will be holding their monthly meeting also in the Parish Hall from 2.30 pm on Wednesday, 20 September. Their speaker will be Phillipa Schawartz from Canine Partners, along with her Golden Retriever, Zindi, talking about what these dogs can offer to their owners. As always, these meetings are open to everyone, members and non-members alike and there will be sandwiches and cakes available for your afternoon tea. If you are interested in going along but have no way of getting there, the Community Bus is available to pick up within the parish; if you’d like more information about this and how to get a lift, please contact Helen Arnold on 07540 816170.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.