Handcross Ladies Association’s Village Fayre: on Saturday in aid of Sumner Malik was a great success! Not only was it well supported in terms of the number of ‘stalls’ but the number of people - young, old, singletons, couples and families - who went along to peruse and purchase, it was lovely to see! I must admit there were people there who I knew were into arts and crafts but there were also a lot that I didn’t know selling some very interesting and hard to resist items! It will be very interesting to see just how much was raised to help Sumner and his family pay for the treatment required to help him fight the tumour he is trying to overcome and as soon as I know, I will pass it on.

I forgot to mention: last week that Handcross Community Choir has resumed their meetings after the short summer break. They meet on a Friday evening between 6.30 and 7.30 pm in the Upper Room of Dudley House, entry via the back door of the Hardware Shop. These meetings will provide you with an opportunity to sing and enjoy all your favourite songs from times past and all it will cost is £2 per session. If you would like more information about the Choir, please call Graham on 400467.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.