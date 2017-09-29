As you will have seen from last week’s paper, Handcross Ladies Association’s Village Fayre was more successful than anyone could have imagined, raising around £1,000 for Sumner Malik - well done to everyone who helped make it such a success!

Don’t forget this evening’s meeting of the Parish Council starting at 7.30 pm in the Pavilion; as always, the meeting is open to everyone and there will be an opportunity to ask questions or raise queries in relation to any item on the agenda which should be available to download from the council’s website - www.slaughampc.co.uk under the ‘Council Information’ tab. If you aren’t able to access this, a copy is posted on the village notice board outside the Spar Shop. If you are more interested in a planning matter, the next meeting of the Planning Committee will be next Thursday, 5 October also at 7.30 pm in the Pavilion.

If you have children in year 6, 7 or 8 at school, were you aware that there is a youth group in the village? There is and it is called the ‘Yo-Yo’s Youth Group’ and meets on a Thursday evening during term time between 6.30 and 8 pm in the Upper Room of Dudley House (above the Hardware Shop), I believe. There are games, refreshments and discussions on various topics to keep them amused - if you would like more information, I’m sure Christina will be able to point you in the right direction.

Next Wednesday evening is Craft Night in the Upper Room of the Dudley House. This is an informal group that meets on the first Wednesday of each month to make cards, exchange ideas and generally discuss on-going or new projects/ideas. If you are interested in crafts or are suffering a mental block on something you are currently working on, why not go along, the meeting starts at 7.45 pm. You might also want to make a note that there is a Christmas Craft Day planned for Saturday, 25 November.

If you are a current member of Handcross & District Outing Club, or would like to become a member, the Annual General Meeting will be on Saturday, 28 October at 2 pm in the Parish Hall. Future outings will be discussed and agreed upon and you will be able to put your name down for any that you are keen to go on. If you were hoping to go to Blenheim Palace for carols on Sunday, 3 December, unfortunately this has been cancelled but there is still an opportunity to go to the Brighton Festival Chorus’ Christmas Concert on Sunday, 17 December at The Dome in Brighton; the cost of a ticket and transport is £30 and Brenda is the person to speak to on 400081.