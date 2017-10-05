Slaugham Parish Community Land Trust: held their Annual General Meeting last week which was short and sweet, covering everything they needed to, plus take questions from the floor in a very short space of time! In essence, the directors confirmed that they are in line to take over the lease of the Parish Hall from the Hyde Estate in the very near future. Whilst this offers some security for the continued use of the Hall in the short term, the long term future is still unsure but I’m sure it will continue to be run as it has been in the past for as long as possible. They also said they have looked into the various forms of funding that are available to Community Land Trusts and are very confident that they will be able to enter into any scheme without much if any delay once agreement has been reached with any relevant organisation which is very positive.

This meeting was followed a couple of days later by the Parish Council Meeting which by the very nature of the meeting, went on for a bit longer! However, I did stick with them for the majority of the meeting and am happy to be able to report that things are moving on with the Neighbourhood Plan so much so that you should keep an eye out for something landing on your door mat regarding the start of the consultation period in the next week or two; all I would say is if you get an envelope addressed to ‘The Occupier’ please open it as it might well be about this! I understand that the consultation period is for 6 weeks so as soon as I know when it starts, I will mention it here but please, everyone not only in the village but the parish as a whole needs to be aware of this and to be ready to vote on it when the time comes, probably early in the New Year.

It was also mentioned that agreement has been reached with the National Trust, the owners of Dudley House (The Hardware Shop), that a defibrillator can kept at there, which is a bonus for the village but one I hope there will be little need to use!

Much has been said: about the dangers of the use of plastics in our lives today and if you would like to do something about this, why not join the ‘Handcross Bag Lady’ in making a Morsebag on Wednesday, 11 October. What is a ‘Morsebag’. It is a bag made from recycled fabrics to save the world from plastics! It is as simple as that but by going along next Wednesday you will find out more about the movement and more than likely make some friends in the process! The meeting will start at 7.30 pm and is held in the Upper Room of Dudley House, the entrance is via the right hand side of the building at the rear.

Knit & Natter: sessions are restarting at Dudley House on Thursday, 12 October from 2.30 pm. Refreshments will be provided and the suggested donation to cover the cost is only £1.50. The sessions are held at ground level with entrance through the shop; as always, if you would like more information, please get in touch with Christina either in the shop or on 400212.