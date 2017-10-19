I have mentioned recently the fact: that a defibrillator was to be kept at the Hardware Shop; I can confirm that it has now been fixed to the outside wall to the right of the main door into the Shop. The fact that we have one in the village is down to those who partake in the ‘Big Breakfast’ hosted by Ian and Jane Ratcliffe and held on the first Sunday in November (the day of the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run). A raffle is held every year with the profits donated to an organisation or cause in the village. Last year it was agreed that they would see if they could provide such a machine, either wholly through the funds raised at the Breakfast or with support from the Parish Council. They got in touch with the British Heart Charity who very kindly agreed to provide one free of charge, and the donations from last year were used to pay for the installation. Thank you to Ian, Jane and all your generous guests!

On Sunday 22 October: High Beeches Gardens are holding an Autumn Fayre in aid of Help for Heroes between 11 am and 4 pm. There will be a variety of stalls selling cheese from the High Weald Dairy, plants from Rapkyns Nursery, cards, gifts, chocolates, cakes etc as well as a tombola stall and a raffle. Why not go along and support this very worthwhile charity and then have a wander round the gardens and enjoy the spectacular autumn colours before the gardens close at the end of the month for the winter – the Tea Rooms are open all year round I understand.