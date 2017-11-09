The Rosemary Club: meets on Wednesday, 15 November in the Parish Hall; the doors open at 2 pm and the entrance fee of £1 includes tea of homemade sandwiches and cakes. This month’s talk will be about local windmills, past and present and starts at 2.30 pm. As always, this meeting is open to everyone but if you are a member, you will be asked for your choice of menu in respect of the Christmas Lunch on 21 December which is being held in the Parish Hall.

If you are in poetry: either reading or just listening to others read it, you might want to make a note of the Poetry Evening being held at Dudley House next Thursday, 16 November from 7.30 pm. Take along your favourite poem or one that you think might be of interest to others and see what happens from then. A donation of £2 towards the costs of the evening would be appreciated but is not obligatory and entrance is via the right hand side of the building through the door at the back (the meeting is being held in the Upper Room).

A couple of dates: for later in the month that you might also be interested in: on Saturday, 18 November, First Steps are holding a Christmas Fayre in the Parish Hall between 10 am and 12 noon. There will be all the usual stalls: tombola; handmade crafts; cakes; a raffle; face painting; jewellery to mention but a few. The following Saturday, 25 November, the Hardware Shop is holding a Christmas Craft Day between 10 am and 3 pm rather than the evening events they have held in the past. There will be plenty to do and try as well as the odd mince pie I would imagine. As always, if you would like more information about this speak to Christina in the Hardware Shop or call her on 400212.

Finally: don’t forget the Act of Remembrance on Saturday, 11 November which is being held at the War Memorial in Staplefield (by the cross roads) followed on Sunday by the Remembrance Service at St Mark’s in Staplefield at 10 am.