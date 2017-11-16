As promised, you should have had a leaflet through your door last week with details of the Neighbourhood Plan and the consultation period in respect of the Development Plan which runs from 13 November 2018 to 8 January 2018. There will be a link posted on the Council’s website which will enable you to download or view a copy of it; however, if you don’t have access to a computer, hardcopies can be found in the Hardware Shop, the Parish Hall and the Pavilion in the village as well as The Half Moon in Warninglid, Tim Haynes Flower Shop, Pease Pottage and if you live in Slaugham, get in touch with John Welch on 40014. As I have said previously, it is important that as many people as possible in the parish read this document and any comments, concerns or questions, sent to the parish clerk either by email spcnhp@slaughampc.co.uk or write to her at The Clerk, Slaugham Parish Council, 2 Coltstaple Cottages, Coltstaple Lane, Horsham RH13 9BB. Please note that you will not receive any acknowledgement or reply until after the end of the consultation period and when all comments, etc have been collated and reviewed. I appreciate that many may feel that this will not have any ‘clout’ against further development within in the Parish but I do believe it will go some way to preventing houses going up here there and everywhere!

First Steps are holding their Christmas Fayre on Saturday between 10 am and 12 noon in the Parish Hall. There will be plenty of stalls to pick from for those elusive Christmas presents ranging from various handmade gifts, candles, and jewellery to name but a few as well as an opportunity to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee and slice of cake whilst watching the world go by. If you would prefer to make your own gifts, you won’t have to wait too long because on Saturday 25, the Hardware Shop is hold a ‘Christmas Craft Day’ between 10 am and 3 pm. Don’t worry if you aren’t very ‘crafty’ as there will be people on hand who will be able to help not only with suggestions but with the wherewithal to put those suggestions into play! If you would like more information as to what might be on offer as always the person to speak to is Christina in the Shop or on 400212.

Handcross Ladies Association are holding their Members Meal on Tuesday 21 November; if you haven’t put your name down, you might still be able to do so be getting in touch with Janet at handxladies@gmail.com. If you are able to help setting up on the night or are able to contribute any refreshments, again I’m sure Janet would be more than happy to hear from you. The December meeting on Tuesday, 12 December will now be the Christmas Craft Evening.