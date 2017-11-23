As mentioned last week: the consultation period for the Neighbourhood Plan has now started and all the relevant documentation can be viewed from the Parish Council’s website or hard copies found at the Hardware Store, The Parish Hall and Pavilion in the village; the Half Moon in Warninglid, The Flower Shop in Pease Pottage and if you live in Slaugham, please get in touch with John Welch on 400140. I have had look myself but due to the size of the documents, I have downloaded them to read at a later date. Please do take the time to read through these papers as it is important to understand what is being proposed and if you have any questions or queries, do send them through to the Parish Clerk either by email to spcnhp@slaughampc.co.uk or by post to The Clerk, Slaugham Parish Council, 2 Coltstaple Cottages, Coltstaple Lane, Horsham RH13 9BB. Please note, you will not hear back until the consultation period has finished (8 January 2018) and all comments etc have been collated.

If you went along: to the First Steps Christmas Fayre last Saturday and now have an urge to make a unique gift for someone special, why not go along to the Hardware Shop on Saturday and take part in their Christmas Craft Day between 10 am and 3 pm. Not only will you be able to choose from 5 items to make, there will be free mulled wine and mince pies to enjoy, soup and rolls will be on sale for lunch, as well as plenty of Fairtrade Christmas cards, gifts and food to view and maybe purchase. There is also a competition for the children for the best nativity scene with a star, either a picture or a model with everyone getting a prize. All in all, it sounds a fun way to start your Christmas preparations!