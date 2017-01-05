Lens Cap Off Photographic Club: has a free exhibition on Sunday 15 January from 2 - 4pm. Lens Cap Off meets every month at Downlands School and encourages mutual improvement for all its members. New members are welcome, so if you are interested, come along on 15th and meet us. For more information visit www.lenscapoff.weebly.com or call Steve on 07891 804428.

