Art Trail: For the first year ever, Hassocks has an Art Trail under the main Brighton Open Houses festival and venues taking part are:-

Danny House, Hurstpierpoint - Stephanie Smart

Sue Collins - 4 Clayton Avenue, Hassocks

Edward Budding Gallery at Heritage Centre, Southdowns Garden Centre

The festival runs from 6th-29th May, open daily at GardenCentre, other two venues week-ends only, Sue Collins also open on May 29th.

Art for sale at realistic prices, direct from artists, well below normal gallery prices. see aoh.org.uk

