WIND AND STEAM: Come and see the oldest regularly working windmill in Sussex being driven by a steam traction engine, as it was 100 years ago at the end of its commercial life. This will take place at our Special Event Day on Sunday 2nd July from noon to 4pm.

On this summer’s open day aptly named, ‘Wind and Steam,’ our major attraction is the steam traction engine, a fascinating piece of history and an insight into how windmills once worked. Since 2015 volunteers at Oldland Mill have carried out restoration to enable an external engine to be employed to power the mill. We are not aware of any other restored post mill in the UK able to demonstrate this once common ‘lost art’ and encourage you and your family to come and see this magnificent piece of historic engineering in action.

The steam traction engine is not our only attraction on the day as we will also be entertaining visitors with a traditional Punch and Judy show and Animal School. For the arty among you, there will be two handicrafts stalls to channel your inner creativity. Visitors can also try their hand at our Coconut Shy, Fish for Ducks or watch our Pole Lathe Turner in action.

After exploring why not treat yourselves to BBQ refreshments from Bartholomew’s, the local butcher, washed down with a refreshing beer. Finish off with an ice-cream served from a traditional tricycle as was common on the local lanes 100 years ago. Memorabilia and our own stone ground flour will also be on sale; perfect for remembering your day out at Oldland Mill.

