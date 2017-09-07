AUTUMN FAIR COFFEE MORNING: on Saturday 9 September from 10 am to 12 noon, at the Adastra Hall for Paws & Claws, the local cat rehoming charity based at Sayers Common and covering Mid Sussex. There will be a variety of stalls to browse and to tempt, including delicious homemade cakes, gifts, bric a brac, clothes, jewellery, toys, including board games and jigsaws, household items, a prize every time tombola, bumper raffle, cards, DVDs and a big book stall with a wide selection at great prices. Refreshments served, do go along and meet your friends over a coffee.

