CHRISTMAS FAIR on Saturday 18 November at Adastra Hall, from 10am to 12 noon. Lots of gifts, cards, lovely jewellery, clothes, handbags, shoes, home made cakes, good as new books, both fiction and non fiction, toys for presents or stockings as well as childrens’ books and DVDs, jigsaws, household, bric a brac, DVDs, cat items, plenty of stalls offering Christmas gift ideas at great prices.

Also try the prize every time tombola and your luck on the bumper Christmas raffle. Enjoy a coffee with a free mince pie to start the festive feeling. In aid of Paws & Claws, the local animal rescue charity, covering Mid Sussex.