Hurstpierpoint

HURST LATE NIGHT SHOPPING: takes place for the last time this evening with the High Street shops open till 8pm. Easy parking, no crowds to fight your way through and supporting your local traders.

COMMUNITY CHARITY SHOP: Michael Barnes of the trustees reports on the temporary closure. As all are aware there was a fire affecting the Coop, the Pet Shop and flats above them. About 9 weeks ago the manager of the Coop approached the trustees of the shop to ask if they would be wiling to let them take over the premises for a temporary time. They would recompense for loss of earnings, and as the raison d’etre of the shop’s existence is to help finance village community projects along with the reordering of the church, this was agreed to with the shop closing on 6 December. It is anticipated that the builders will have completed their restoration work at the Coop shop by late spring, in April or May. Then the shop WILL RE-OPEN. In the meantime please hold on to your items and they will advise when donations can be accepted again. Many thanks go to all the volunteers for their stalwart help and support over the year, making it all possible.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND: is The Players pantomime this year. All the usual fun and audience participation is to be expected and in our own inimical Hurst style, a panto dame as well. Buy your tickets from Vanilla in the High Street. Performances start on 29 December until 7 January with matinees on 1, 2 and 7 January.

WALK OFF CHRISTMAS ON BOXING DAY: with Jill of the Mid Sussex Ramblers. Meet at 11am at the Trinity Road car park. The route goes south to Wanbarrow Farm, Randolph’s farm, Bedlam Street, Foxhole Cottages, Wolstonbury Hill, and back by Beards Folly, Danny House, Little Washbrook Farm into the High Street. A 5 mile circuit at a moderate pace that should burn off some calories or work up an appetite. Dogs welcome. If that appeals there is also a New Year’s Day walk with Jill, again at 11am but from Bolney Village, gathering in the street adjacent to the Eight Bells pub (9RH17 5QP) for a leisurely 4.7 mile circuit ending up at the Eight Bells pub, and dogs welcome. For more info see the Mid Sussex Ramblers website.

A HAPPY CHRISTMAS: to all my readers, and a thank you for browsing the column throughout 2016 and supporting many of our Hurst events.

