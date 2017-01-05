A HAPPY NEW YEAR: to all my readers.

NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS: Still time to decide but can I suggest a local one. Before Christmas I popped into a High Street shop, and said it was just to buy a few items. The reply was “if everyone did that then trading would be so much better”. It’s the old saying, many a mickle makes a muckle, regular small gestures which mount up over time. If we want to have the shops so close and handy then they have to have the support of us villagers, and in fact small and often is very welcome.

OR: if you want to get out and about why not join the litter picking group. Volunteers collect the rubbish from the lanes around the village making our environment much more pleasant. There is a team who does this, and they looking for more helpers, most weeks from April to October for just an hour or two. If that appeals phone the Parish Council office on 01273 833716 or e-mail hurstpierpoint.pc@btinternet.com.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND: has just a few performances left, as it finishes on Saturday 7 January. Tickets from Vanilla in the High Street.

