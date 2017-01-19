Hurstpierpoint

HURST, HASSOCKS & DITCHLING U3A: have a talk on Friday 20 January at 2pm, Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Guest speaker is Gill Parker, who will be talking about ‘ My Life as a Bunny Girl’. Members and non members.

COFFEE MORNING: Saturday 21 January at 10 am in Holy Trinity Church is a real bumper one! All the usual stalls from cards to bric a brac, craft to chutney or cakes, with a plus of the much missed Community Charity Shop and volunteers popping in whilst the Coop is in place, with several stalls selling their own items. But in addition at 10.30am there will be a guided walk around the church entitled ‘How to read a Church’. Included in this will be explanations of why it was built, who built it, why it is laid out the way it is and how it developed as it has. Lead by Ian Nelson, the well known local historian and John Norris, Captain of the Bell Ringers. All welcome, free entry and refreshments of tea or coffee and homemade cakes served.

WEST GALLERY EVENT: the first one this takes place on Saturday 21 January at 6pm at Holy Trinity Church. These concerts or events are set up for the early evening so that people if they wish can go on elsewhere afterwards. Arrival is from 5.30pm and the performance starts at 6pm. There is a break half way for drinks and chat, with the event ending at 7.30pm. This Saturday is Poems We Love by the Poetry Appreciation Group, lead by Miriam Patrick. Tickets £5 available by phoning Margaret Carey on 01273 835113 or e-mail kmcarey@atlas.co.uk. Alternatively you just turn up on the night and pay at the door, but it helps to know numbers in advance.

HURST CINEMA: coming up on Friday 27 January Maggie’s Plan (15). A sharply observed, funny, well cast comedy all about a failing marriage, where the wife plans her exit from it by sending her husband back to his ex-wife. Tickets from Mishon Mackay or the website for all the films.

SATURDAY CINEMA: on 28 January has the recent Disney sequel Finding Dory (U). More of the entertaining Finding Nemo characters, but a new and funny story.

SUNDAY CINEMA: on 29 January screens Helen Mirren playing a British Officer tracking terrorists in Eye in the Sky (15). A thriller set against a background of modern warfare.

