HURSTPIERPOINT GEOGRAPHICAL & HISTORICAL SOCIETY: starts 2017 with a musical bang on Friday 27 January at the Guide Hall, next to Trinity Road car park, at 8pm. Ian Gledhill is coming to talk and play music to illustrate the ‘Gilbert and Sullivan Story’. A must for those who enjoy their classic comic operas without knowing much about the composers, their backgrounds and what lead to their creativity. Annual subscriptions payable for members, but non members welcome £3.

HURST CINEMA: shows on Friday 27 January Maggie’s Plan (15). A sharply observed, funny, well cast comedy all about a failing marriage, where the wife plans her exit from it by sending her husband back to his ex-wife. Tickets from Mishon Mackay or the website for all the films.

SATURDAY CINEMA: on 28 January has the recent Disney sequel Finding Dory (U). More of the entertaining Finding Nemo characters, but a new and funny story.

SUNDAY CINEMA: on 29 January screens Helen Mirren playing a British Officer tracking terrorists in Eye in the Sky (15). A thriller set in modern warfare.

WISH TO GET INVOLVED WITH THE VILLAGE?: There is a vacancy for a Parish Councillor to stand in for 2 years until May 2019. Want to be part of the decisions that affect our village and help shape its future? The topics discussed at the meetings are varied and interesting. There is an information session at the Village Centre on Wednesday 8 February at 8pm, where you can find out more about what is involved by talking to several Parish Councillors about what they do. Otherwise just contact the Parish Office on 01273 833264 or email hurstpierpoint.pc@btinternte.com for more info and an application form.

DANNY HOUSE: Friday 3 February at 7pm. An evening with Peter Owen Jones, Rector of Firle, Glynde and Beddingham, a well known television presenter and an excellent, entertaining speaker. His works include the series Around the World in 80 Faiths, In Search of England’s Green and Pleasant Land, The Battle for Brtiain’s Soul, a history of Christianity in Britain and How to Live a Simple Life, in which he tries to turn his back on consumerism. Tickets available from Vanilla in the High Street Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm or from Janice Kent by phone on 01273 831733 or e-mail me_cfs@hotmail.com. Website www.remembercfs.org.uk. Priced £15 to include wine or a soft drink in the interval.

BABY RHYME TIME: at the library is now every Wednesday morning from 10am to 10.30am. This is a fun time for tiny tots and parent or carer with not only rhymes but songs and musical instruments. All welcome, and it is free of charge, so just turn up and settle down to be amused.

INFORMAL IT LESSONS: If you are struggling with a new or older IT item, be it a computer, tablet, laptop or mobile, then you may be glad to know that the students at Ardingly College are again offering free drop in sessions to help. Do you want some one to show you on a one to one basis, how to do internet shopping, surf the net, or how to contact family and friends by skype, facebook or whatsapp? Either bring your own or be shown by the students. Sessions are on Mondays from 4.30pm to 5.30pm until 13 February. A second batch of sessions will take place from 27 February. Park your car where you can and students will direct you where to go. For more info phone 01444 242760 or for those who have mastered e-mail, contact development.msopc@gmail.com. A joint action between the College and Mid Sussex Older People’s Council.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.