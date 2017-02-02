WISH TO GET INVOLVED WITH THE VILLAGE?: There is a vacancy for a Parish Councillor, to stand in for 2 years until May 2019. Take part in the decisions that affect our village and help shape its future. There is an information session at the Village Centre on Wednesday 8 February at 8pm, where you can find out more about what is involved. Otherwise just contact the Parish Office for more info on 01273 833264 or email hurstpierpoint.pc@btinternte.com.

DANNY HOUSE: is hosting a talk on Friday 3 February at 7.30pm by the Reverend Peter Owen Jones in aid of ReMEmber. , Rector of Firle, Glynde and Beddingham, a well known television presenter and an excellent, entertaining speaker. His works include the series Around the World in 80 Faiths, In Search of England’s Green and Pleasant Land, The Battle for Brtiain’s Soul, a history of Christianity in Britain and How to Live a Simple Life, in which he tries to turn his back on consumerism. Tickets available from Vanilla in the High Street Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm or from Janice Kent by phone on 01273 831733 or e-mail me_cfs@hotmail.com. Website www.remembercfs.org.uk. Priced £15 to include wine or a soft drink in the interval.

CAFE CHURCH: at Hurstpierpoint Methodist Church, Cuckfield Road on Sunday 5 February from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. Come and enjoy coffee and croissants followed by lively worship with modern songs and a Bible message relevant for today. Suitable for all ages.

G&T@3: A traditional half-hour service at Hurstpierpoint Methodist Church also on Sunday 5 February from 3.00 pm to 3.30 pm, tea provided after the service with time to chat.

HURST AFTERNOON CLUB: on Tuesday 7 February at 2pm invites our local Margaret Carey, a well known person for her involvement in the village, but perhaps what is less known about her is that she has worked within the Criminal Justice system for more than 25 years, as a magistrate and member of the Parole Board. Along the way she found time to found several charities as well. Her talk is entitled Story of a Life: Crime and Justice. All welcome, refreshments served.

HURST CINEMA: screens Julietta (15) on Thursday 9 February at 8pm. A film by Pedro Almodovar about a woman leaving home to start a new life, who gets side tracked by meeting an old friend. She changes her mind returning home to start writing her autobiography, and the film covers the story of her life and people she has loved. Ticket from the website or Mishon Mackay.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.