HURST VILLAGE CINEMA: screens on Friday 7 April at 7.30pm, Embrace of the Serpent (12A). A terminally ill German explorer sets out in 1909 to find a sacred plant with fabled healing properties, employing a local guide to help him. Later in 1940 an American scientist retraces his footsteps in a dreamlike road movie. Tickets from the website or Mishon Mackay in the High Street.

FRIENDS OF ST CHRISTOPHER’S Home for the elderly will holding their annual Mini Market and Coffee Morning at 10am this Saturday 8 April at the Guide HQ, of Trinity Road car park. Do pop in and browse and enjoy some refreshments.

HOLY TRINITY COFFEE MORNING: this month is on Saturday 8 April from 10am to 12 noon. In aid of Christian Aid and Holy Trinity. Tim Moulds will give a presentation on the good and varied work done by Christian Aid at 10.30am. All are welcome, so go along and have a look at what the various stalls have on offer. Treat yourself to a coffee and cake, admission is free..

CRAFT FAIR: on Saturday 8 April at the Village Centre from 10am to 2 pm. Lots of interesting stalls, and homemade refresments. In aid of Heber Opera.

PARISH COUNCILLOR SURGERY: Saturday 8 April from 10:00 am to 12 noon. Would you like to have a chat with a Parish Councillor about any issue or idea that you have? The Parish Council will be holding monthly Surgeries in Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common where two Councillors will be available. April’s Surgery will be located in the Conference Room, Village Centre, Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint. All Parish Council and Committee meetings are open to the public and everyone is very welcome to attend. This initiative is being trialed for a year, for those people who might find it easier to chat in this informal manner.

LOOKING FOR A CAT?: Our local cat rescue and rehoming centre at Sayers Common is having a homing afternoon on Saturday 8 April from 2pm to 4pm. Have a look at the website to see just some of the cats available, and phone Val on 014444 457758 for details before your visit. Website www.pawsandclaws-ars.co.uk

HURST, HASSOCKS AND DITCHLING U3A: holds an Open Morning at Adastra Hall from 10am to 12 noon Saturday 8 April, Everyone welcome to go along and find out more about all they do; activities, details of the 40 interest groups, a programme of trips, speaker meetings and more. All welcome, member or not, long time resident or new to the area, those who are retired or new to it, and all wanting to learn a new skill or pursue an interest. Website www.u3asites.org.uk/hhd.

HURSTPIERPOINT SINGERS: have their Spring Concert on Saturday 8 April at 7.30pm at Holy Trinity Church. The programme is a varied one of British composers, which includes Donald Swann’s setting of poems from JR Tolkien’s Middle Earth books, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Mystical Songs and John Rutter’s Sprig of Thyme, an assortment of British folk songs. Tickets to include a glass of wine or soft drink available from Janton News or on the door. Accompanied under 12s are free.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.