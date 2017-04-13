Hurstpierpoint

A HAPPY EASTER: to all the Hurst readers of the column.

WALK OF WITNESS: Good Friday 14 April at 10am for all ages, starting at South Avenue and walking through the village ending at Holy Trinity Church for hot cross buns.

EASTER CRACKED: on 15 April at the Methodist Church Hall from 9.30am to 12.30pm, is an Easter craft activity workshop for children. Numbers are restricted to 50 so do telephone Margaret Taylor on 01273 832286 or email her margaret@taylor24.plus.com to reserve a place. Suggested donation for this is £3 per child payable on the day. As there will be a lot of creative things going on parents are invited to come back at 12 noon to see they have been doing. Details required are child’s name and age, any medical/dietary requirements, as squash and biscuits are provided, address plus both mobile and landline numbers.

EASTER EGG HUNT: is being held by our local NSPCC group on Easter Monday 17 April at Morley’s bistrot. A two course lunch for £17, children £10 with additional entertainment for the children, to raise money for Childline. Please contact Morley’s direct on 01273 835000 to book your table.

FISH & CHIPS: are now frying at Crossways, named for a previous business on the premises. The transformation is complete and good luck is wished to the new shop which is open for hungry customers.

WOLSTONBURY WI: at its monthly meeting on Tuesday 18 April has a talk by Jo Kaddish and Brenda Mack on The Kruger National Park, which they visited for a wonderful experience holiday. Club Suite in the Village Centre at 7.45pm visitors welcome.

HURST, HASSOCKS & DITCHLING U3A: on Friday 21 April at 2pm has its AGM at Adastra Hall followed by Keyser Folk Dance Group, history, demo and audience participation.

HURST MUSEUM GROUP: has a new display in the Village Centre foyer with a photographic theme, going way back to black and white, when one had to buy rolls of film and wait for them to be developed and cameras that needed careful adjustment to take a picture. Do have a look when you are passing.

WEST GALLERY CONCERT: for this month is on Saturday 22 April at Holy Trinity Church. The talented Hurst College Music Scholars provide a concert under the direction of Neil Matthews, the Director of Music. These concerts are timed for the early evening, starting at 6pm with a break half way for a glass of wine and chat, and finishing at 7.30pm. Tickets £5, can be ordered by adding your name to the list at the back of Holy Trinity, from Margaret Carey by email at kmcarey@atlas.co.uk, or even you can turn up on the evening and buy tickets at the door, but the organisers prefer to know the numbers in advance to arrange seating and refreshments.

HOLY TRINITY STORIES: Saturday 22 April More Memorials and the Families they represent a further talk by Ian Nelson. For those who could not make the first one Ian, whose knowledge of local history is second to none, talked about some of the families who after long involvement in the village were buried and remembered by memorials. He introduced the long serving dynasty of rectors, grandfather, father and son who served the parish for 100 years, and rectors who took opposing sides in the Civil War. Some of the memorial plaques have been in existence a long time as they were moved from the medieval church, on the site of Holy Trinity, when it was demolished. Holy Trinity Church at 10.30am, all welcome to go along and pick up the story and hear the next episode!

BRIGHTON CONSORT: concert Sunday 23 April at 7.30pm at Holy Trinity Church entitled Royal Requiem. On the programme is the Funeral Sentences by Henry Purcell and a requiem by French composer Du Carroy. tickets from www.brightonconcert.org.uk or phone 01273 833746.

THE WOODLAND, FLORA & FAUNA GROUP: is a volunteer group with an aim to conserve our local countryside and wildlife. It is hosting Tony Whitbread, Chief Executive of the Sussex Wildlife Trust who will give an illustrated talk entitled “There is no wealth but life” on Tuesday 25 April at the Club Suite at the Village Centre, at 7.30pm. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.