HURST, HASSOCKS & DITCHLING U3A: this Friday 21 April at 2pm has its AGM at Adastra Hall followed by Keyser Folk Dance Group, history, demo and audience participation.

HOLY TRINITY STORIES: Saturday 22 April More Memorials and the Families they represent a further talk by Ian Nelson. For those who could not make the first one Ian, whose knowledge of local history is second to none, talked about some of the families who after long involvement in the village were buried and remembered by memorials. He introduced the long serving dynasty of rectors, grandfather, father and son who served the parish for 100 years, and rectors who took opposing sides in the Civil War. Some of the memorial plaques have been in existence a long time as they were moved from the medieval church when it was demolished, and our current church built on its site. At Holy Trinity Church at 10.30am, all welcome to go along, wether you went to the first one or not, and hear more of the story. For more info contact Miriam Patrick 01273 832657 or mim.patrick54@gmail.com.

WEST GALLERY CONCERT: for this month is on Saturday 22 April at Holy Trinity Church. The talented Hurst College Music Scholars provide a concert under the direction of Neil Matthews, the Director of Music. These concerts are timed for the early evening, starting at 6pm with a break half way for a glass of wine and chat, and finishing at 7.30pm. Tickets £5, can be ordered by adding your name to the list at the back of Holy Trinity, from Margaret Carey by email at kmcarey@atlas.co.uk, or even you can turn up on the evening and buy tickets at the door, but the organisers prefer to know the numbers in advance to arrange seating and refreshments.

ROYAL MUSIC IN HURSTPIERPOINT: Brighton Consort (director James Dixon) will be presenting a programme entitled “Requiem Royal” on Sunday April 23rd in Holy Trinity Church (7.30pm). The music will include the much loved Funeral Sentences by Henry Purcell, parts of which were performed at the funeral of Queen Mary in 1695. The choir will also perform a Requiem from an earlier era, by the French composer Eustache du Caurroy (1549-1609). Du Caurroy’s Requiem was used at the funeral of Henry IV of France following the latter’s assassination in 1610. It was then performed at the Basilica of St Denis in Paris for the funerals of French kings for the next several centuries. For this concert the choir will be joined by Nick Houghton (chamber organ) and the Paul Nieman Brass Ensemble. Tickets (£14 or £12 concessions) can be purchased at www.brightonconsort.org.uk, or by ringing 01273 833746, or on the door. If you can’t make it to the event in Hurstpierpoint Brighton Consort will also be presenting the same programme at St George’s Church, Kemptown, Brighton the night before (also at 7.30pm).

THE WOODLAND, FLORA & FAUNA GROUP: is a volunteer group with an aim to conserve our local countryside and wildlife. It is hosting Tony Whitbread, Chief Executive of the Sussex Wildlife Trust who will give an illustrated talk entitled “There is no wealth but life” on Tuesday 25 April at the Club Siuite at the Village Centre, at 7.30pm. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

PLAYING BOWLS: Our village club is holding taster sessions for those who would like to have a go at this sport, on Wednesday 26 April at 6pm and Saturday 29 April at 10.30am. Either contact Anne Cliffford on 01273 842770 or just turn up. The only requisite is to wear flat shoes or trainers.

HURSTPIERPOINT HISTORICAL & GEOLOGICAL SOCIETY: is having a talk by Peter Wilkinson formerly of the West Sussex Records Office, on Friday 28 April at 8pm in the Guide HQ off Trinity Road car park. His subject is one of our local celebrities, Bishop Hannington, son of the famous Brighton department store Hannington family, who came to live in the village. He had an interesting life, which ended sadly in Uganda. All welcome to go along and find out about this unusual man, non members £3.

HURST VILLAGE CINEMA: is showing The Clan (15) on Friday 28 April at 8pm. A gripping thriller, telling the story of a well connected family in Argentina of the 1980s who exploit their contacts with the government to cover a lucrative kidnapping business, run by the powerful patriarch. Also on Sunday 30 April at 3pm is The Light Between Oceans (12A). Set on a remote Australian island in the years after the First World War, a childless couple face a dilemma when a boat washes ashore with a dead man and a live baby, which they decide to keep. But this has consequences at a later date. Tickets from Mishon Mackay or the website.

CHARGES SUSPENDED: at the Burgess Hill tip from 11 April, while a Government review into the practice of charging at amenity sites takes place. I discovered this after a lot of gardening, digging up turf and soil, and bagging it to take to the tip, where it was chargeable. I discovered my timing was perfect, as the new charges brought in for non household items last autumn had that day been stopped.

HEDGEHOGS: have been out and about for a while now. I have seen signs in my garden. So I have been busy digging a few holes under my back garden fences to allow them to pass into adjacent gardens, my neighbours agree. The serious decline in numbers is down to various factors not just road deaths, but our creating hermetically sealed gardens with total fencing is a major contribution. Hedgehogs need to wander over large areas to forage for food, eating a huge amount of slugs and other insects, so they really are roving pest exterminators helpful to the garden. If you are outside with the nice weather do spend a couple of minutes setting up hedgehog passageways.

