HURST VILLAGE CINEMA: for May starts Thursday 4 May with Love and Friendship (U). Kate Beckinsale stars in this adaption of a lesser known work by Jane Austen, as a beautiful widow who visits her in laws in the country to avoid unfortunate rumours about herself, and decides to look for a new husband. Later on are live NT screenings of Obsession, on 11 May, starring Jude Law and on 19 May is the classic Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, with Imelda Staunton. Tickets for all events available from the website or Mishon Mackay.

BBC RADIO 4 ANY QUESTIONS?: comes to Hurstpierpoint. Some 8 years ago, Hurst Festival was asked to host Radio 4’s flagship political discussion programme. About 6 weeks ago, the Festival was contacted to ask whether we were still interested! Of course, the answer was very positive but the slots for September were already filled, so the offer was to host the programme on Friday 5 May chaired by Jonathan Dimbleby and with a panel to be announced nearer the date. Attendance is by invitation and tickets have now all been allocated, but do please tune in to Radio 4 to hear the live broadcast at 8 pm and then repeated on Saturday 6 May at 1 pm. You may well hear local people asking questions on the top stories of the week. This is a Hurst Festival ‘fringe’ even although somewhat in advance of this year’s opening on Saturday 16 September.

CAFE CHURCH: at Hurstpierpoint Methodist Church, Cuckfield Road on Sunday 7 May from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. Come and enjoy Coffee and Croissants followed by lively worship with modern songs and a Bible message relevant for today. Suitable for all ages.

G&T@3: A traditional half-hour service at Hurstpierpoint Methodist Church also on Sunday 7 May from 3.00 pm to 3.30 pm, tea provided after the service with time to chat.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: at their meeting on Tuesday 9 May in the Club Suite of the Village Centre host Ed Nugent with a talk entitled ‘A Nurseryman’s Life’. Ed Nugent has been a nurseryman since the age of 16 and now is the owner of the local Garden Sage. Starts at 7.45pm, and non members are also welcome.

MONTHLY PARISH SURGERY: this month is on Saturday 13 May from 10am to 12 noon, with two Parish Councillors. The first one was very successful and productive with several people turning up and discussing various topics. Would you like to have a chat about any issue or idea that interests you regarding the village? Do give this some thought. This is an informal time in the Conference Room at the Village Centre. All Parish Council and Committee meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend, but you may not be able to do so, and this is why these sessions are being trialled.

