40th BIRTHDAY OPEN DAY: for Paws & Claws animal rescue charity on Saturday 20 May from 2pm to 4pm at the Rescue Centre, Coombe Down, Sayers Common, BN6 9HZ, free admission. Back in 1977 a group of friends started rescuing cats in the Haywards Heath area, with little money and looking after animals in their spare bedrooms and garden sheds, until new homes could be found for them. Gay Brook Kennels at Goddards Green made some space available for the expanding work and finally after 28 years a property was bought at Sayers Common for a purpose built Rescue Centre. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Paws & Claws working in Mid Sussex, which will be celebrated with this Open Day. A great afternoon’s outing is in store, to see the cats but also with plenty of stalls to browse; plants, gifts, bric a brac, books, (do say hello as I will be manning this stall) DVDs, toys, jigsaws, animal items, tombolas, and big raffle. Enjoy tea and homemade cake listening to the live music of the Raye du Val Jazz Duo. Good weather expected but the website can be checked, www.pawsandclaws-ars.org.uk.

COFFEE MORNING: at Holy Trinity Church on Saturday 20 May, 10am to 12 noon, includes a short talk by Colin Matthews from the Hurstpierpoint Festival at 10.45 am. This is a sneak preview of the excitements in store for this September, note taking allowed or just listen whilst enjoying coffee and cake. All the usual stalls; homemade cakes, jams, chutneys, jewellery, gifts, bric a brac and raffle plus Hurst Community Charity shop. All welcome, free entry.

WEST GALLERY CONCERTS: this month on Saturday 20 May are very proud to welcome the celebrated international tenor, Neil Jenkins with his pianist Gary Branch who will present ‘John Beard – Handel’s Tenor’, devised by Neil Jenkins. Neil, internationally known tenor, conductor and music editor, was a Chorister at Westminster Abbey, and a Choral Scholar at King’s College Cambridge. As this event will be very popular reserve tickets by email kmcarey@atlas.co.uk,or phone 01273 835113, cost £5 per head. Licensed bar.These concerts are timed for the early evening, starting at 6pm with a break half way for a glass of wine and chat, and finishing at 7.30pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: have a 5.4 mile Hurstpierpoint Countryside walk starting from Trinity Road car park at 10.30 am on Sunday 21 May. This walk goes north out of the village then heads west and south. Pub lunch at The Poacher in the High Street available afterwards. Contact Paul on 01273 831320 or 07783 437349 on the day.

PLANT SALE: at Harvesters, Albourne Road on Saturday 20 May from 10 am to 12 noon in aid of St Peter and St James Hospice. Wide variety of plants, perennials, annuals, baskets, tubs, vegetables and a raffle. Entrance includes coffee.

HURST VILLAGE CINEMA: has one of the funniest and delightful films of the year to see on Sunday 21 May at 3pm. It is Hunt for the Wilderpeople (12A) starring Sam Neill as a gruff loner who forms an odd couple with a rap loving troublesome teen, who end up together being chased by the police into the New Zealand bush. Then on Friday 26 May at 8pm is Hell or High Water (15). A dark thriller, whose background is the financial collapse of 2008. Desperate men in desperate times, two bothers and their father team up to rob banks but soon get a Texas Ranger on their trail. Starring Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges. Tickets from the website or Mishon Mackay.

HEBER OPERA: perform Gounod’s Faust in the Village Centre on Sunday 21 May at 6pm, sung in English and in their trade mark style of ‘in the round’. Last year’s Pearl Fisher’s production was a huge success and no doubt fans will be keen to acquire tickets for this one. Available via the website heberopera.co.uk and at ticketscourse.co.uk/heberopera or phone 01273 208624/07718 319595 or email bigserve@btinternet.com.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: on Tuesday 23 May at 7.30pm in the Village Centre. All Hurst residents can attend to find out about matters being discussed and considered by the Parish Council.

HURSTPIERPOINT CIRCULAR WALK: on Wednesday 24 May at 7 pm. A leisurely 4 mile walk around Hurst, with the Mid Sussex Ramblers starting and ending up at Trinity Road car park. Contact Phil on 01273 835931.

HURST HISTORICAL & GEPOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: meets on Friday 26 May at the Guide HQ at 7.45pm. This month’s speaker is Margaret Nicolle whose subject is “The Lion and the Tiger’, the history of the British Raj in India. Non members welcome as usual.

HOLY TRINITY STORIES: Saturday 27 May at 10.30am at Holy Trinity Church. The Durer stained glass windows by John Norris, who will be the only speaker. All welcome whether or not you attended the earlier ones. My mistake in adding in Ian Nelson last week, who will in fact be the speaker on Saturday 24 June, recounting the work of the Borrer family for the village, and the memorials left to them. Plus in a change to the advertised plan there will be a free workshop in July, details to come next month, but note places will have to be reserved.

GARDNERS: did you know that there is a small but interesting plant stall operating through to the summer outside Twitten, a house in St George’s Lane? You cannot miss it if you walk down there, raising funds for our St George’s Millenium Garden Trust. It made £450 last year but could exceed its previous totals with more buyers, and perhaps more small potted plant donations. I bought some donated snowdrops earlier, and walking past recently to see what was currently on offer (various veg plants) thought to mention it.

