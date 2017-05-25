HURST HISTORICAL & GEPOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: meets on Friday 26 May at the Guide HQ at 7.45pm. This month’s speaker is Margaret Nicolle whose subject is “The Lion and the Tiger’, the history of the British Raj in India. Non members welcome as usual.

HOLY TRINITY STORIES: Saturday 27 May at 10.30am at Holy Trinity Church. The Durer stained glass windows by John Norris, All welcome whether or not you attended the earlier ones.

HURST AFTERNOON CLUB: on Tuesday 6 June at 2pm in the Village Centre, has this month as guest speaker Tim Moulds on the Good News for the Third World. All welcome, refreshments served.

NSPCC: The Hurstpierpoint and Hassocks committee have recently carried out their annual House to House collection and raised the magnificent total of £ 973.40. Also, the Hurstpierpoint and Hassocks shop boxes brought in a grand total of £ 385.25, which in today’s climate, is a very good result as well. The committee wishes to thank very much everyone who gave so generously and all the collectors who worked so hard.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.