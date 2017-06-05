BIBLE MARATHON: from 4 to 11 June at Holy Trinity Church, a public reading of the whole of the Bible over a week, by volunteer readers from across our village community. Any one can drop in whenever they are passing by.

CAFE CHURCH: at Hurstpierpoint Methodist Church, Cuckfield Road on Sunday 4 June at10.30 am to 11.30 am. Come and enjoy Coffee and Croissants followed by lively worship with modern songs and a Bible message relevant for today. Suitable for all ages.

G&T@3: A traditional half-hour service at Hurstpierpoint Methodist Church also on Sunday 4 June from 3.00 pm to 3.30 pm, tea provided after the service with time to chat.

HURST AFTERNOON CLUB: meets on Tuesday 6 June at 2 pm June to hear Tim Moulds talk about Good News for the Third World. Refreshments and time for a chat. Any one can go along.

HURSTPIERPOINT AFTERNOON WI: at the Guide HQ, Trinity Road on Wednesday 7 June has a big 99th Birthday Meeting. They are celebrating with a visit by Ian Gledhill whose topic will be The Gilbert & Sullivan Story. Anyone interested is welcome to join them.

LIVE BROADCAST: at Hurst Village Cinema on Friday 9 June at 8 pm. Take That Live! From the O2 arena in London, a must for fans. Tickets from the website or Mishon Mackay, for all the broadcasts.

ALSO LIVE: on Saturday 10 June at 3 pm a new imaginative production of the classic Peter Pan story. Perfect family entertainment.

MONTHLY PARISH SURGERY: this month is on Saturday I0 June from 10am to 12 noon, with two Parish Councillors. The first one was very successful and productive with several people turning up and discussing various topics, but regretfully the second did not take place due to a mx up in the bookings. Apologies are extended to anyone who was inconvenienced and hope that they will come to this surgery. Would you like to have a chat about any issue or idea that interests you regarding the village? This is an informal time in the Conference Room at the Village Centre. All Parish Council and Committee meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend, but you may not be able to do so, and this is why these sessions are being given a trial.

BEFRIENDED: You may have noticed published facts that 1 in 3 older people are affected by loneliness, with half of all older people in the UK considering their TV to be their main form of company, and often hardly leaving their house. Loneliness is an issue both in towns and villages as well, so Befriended was born out of a desire to make a difference. Newly established it aims to equip and link volunteer befrienders via local churches with a lonely or isolated person. As little as an hour a week makes a huge difference. This has come to Hurst and if any one would like to volunteer an odd hour a week to provide welcome company to a village resident check out the website www.befriended.org.

