MONTHLY PARISH SURGERY: this month is on Saturday I0 June from 10am to 12 noon, with two Parish Councillors. The first one was very successful and productive with several people turning up and discussing various topics, but regretfully the second did not take place due to a mx up in the bookings. Apologies are extended to anyone who was inconvenienced and hope that they will come to this surgery. Would you like to have a chat about any issue or idea that interests you regarding the village? This is an informal time in the Conference Room at the Village Centre. All Parish Council and Committee meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend, but you may not be able to do so, and this is why these sessions are being given a trial.

HURSTPIERPOINT OPEN GARDENS: on Sunday 11 June from 1 pm to 5.30 pm. A wonderful opportunity to visit very different gardens hidden away in the village, from the small to the large. Plus there will be plants on sale and more than one garden will be selling tea and cake. All proceeds to St Peter and St James Hospice. Cost just £6 for all the gardens, children under 14 free, tickets available from any of the gardens..

WEST GALLERY CONCERT: for this month is on Saturday 17 June at Holy Trinity Church. Another treat is in store for these Saturday evening audiences, after the capacity turn out for Neil Jenkins in May. Jan Holt and Company have entitled their evening ‘Strength For The Journey’. It’s a compilation of songs and music in a number of styles from Jazz and Musical Theatre to Contemporary which they hope will revive, comfort and inspire. Jan Holt, singer and song writer is joined by her sons, guitarist, David Holt, Jazz pianist Michael Holt and singer, Sam Wakeford. Please sign the list at the back of the church, email Margaret Carey on kmcarey@atlas.co.uk or ring her on 01273 835113, to reserve your seat. It is very helpful to know how many people are coming in advance, but you can turn up and pay on the door. Tickets £5 each; licensed bar.These concerts are timed for the early evening, starting at 6pm with a break half way for a glass of wine and chat, and finishing at 7.30pm.

FASHION SHOW: in aid of Dame Vera Lynn’s children’s charity on Monday 19 June at 7.30 pm. Venue Morley’s Wine Bar. Cost £10 to include a glass of wine. Tickets are limited. Available form Le Chic Fashion Exchange in the High Street.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SUMMER SHOW: is coming up on Saturday 24 June at 2.15 pm in the Village Centre. With gardens and vegetable plots brimming with flowers and produce do pick up a schedule from Gibsons in the High Street. There are many classes to enter, this is free, and be proud to show off some of your growing successes, or skilled cooks bake up a storm and win a cup. Children are not forgotten either, encourage them to be creative and have a go

