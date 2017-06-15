Hurstpierpoint

ST LAWRENCE SCHOOL FETE: on Saturday 17 June 12 noon to 3 pm. The PTA is serving up a BBQ with local St Lawrence sausages, a bar and tea tent. There is plenty to entertain from a bouncy castle to lucky dips or games, candy floss to a cake stall. Live music also this year. All the money raised will go to the ongoing fund for the swimming pool and installing a year round enclosure so that it can used permanently for swimming lessons for all the children.

WEST GALLERY CONCERT: for this month is on Saturday 17 June at Holy Trinity Church. Another treat is in store for these Saturday evening audiences, after the capacity turn out for Neil Jenkins in May. Jan Holt and Company have entitled their evening ‘Strength For The Journey’. It’s a compilation of songs and music in a number of styles from Jazz and Musical Theatre to Contemporary which they hope will revive, comfort and inspire. Jan Holt, singer and song writer is joined by her sons, guitarist, David Holt, Jazz pianist Michael Holt and singer, Sam Wakeford. Please sign the list at the back of the church, email Margaret Carey on kmcarey@atlas.co.uk or ring her on 01273 835113, to reserve your seat. It is very helpful to know how many people are coming in advance, but you can turn up and pay on the door. Tickets £5 each; licensed bar.These concerts are timed for the early evening, starting at 6pm with a break half way for a glass of wine and chat, and finishing at 7.30pm. These concerts are timed for the early evening, starting at 6pm with a break half way for a glass of wine and chat, and finishing at 7.30pm.

CUCKOO IN THE NEST: competition starts Saturday 17 June. This is where you have to spot the cuckoo in the traders’ windows on the High Street, that odd item that the shop does not normally sell. Competition entry forms from Mishon Mackay. The challenge to see if you are eagle eyed is helped along with three prizes of £25, £15 and £10. You will have up to Thursday 29 June, so you can keep looking until then.

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT: is on Saturday 17 June at 3.30 pm at The New Inn and is an opportunity for the children of Hurst and surrounding area to show their talent. This could be singing, dancing, as solos or as a group, or are there any budding magicians? It is free to enter and the winner gets to perform in the main arena on Fair Day.

PET SHOW: on Sunday 18 June at the Guide HQ at 12.30 pm. Do you have an appealing, talented or friendly pet with perhaps a waggly tail or lovely character? Then this is for you both. Entry is £1 per class.

WOLSTONBURY WI: on Tuesday 20 June at 7.45 pm has a Games Evening and Shuffle Board with Sandy Readhead. Visitors who want to try their hand at this are welcome.

LIVE NT BROADCAST: at the Hurst Village Cinema of Salome, a retelling of the biblical story, of an occupied nation and a mysterious girl who changes the course of history. Thursday 22 June at 7 pm.Tickets on line from the website or from Mishom Mackay.

STORIES OF HOLY TRINITY: on Saturday 24 June at 10.30 am Ian Nelson will be continuing his talks about prominent village families and their memorials in the church. His subject this month is the Borrer Family. All welcome to go along and find out what they did for Hurst.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SHOW: is on Saturday 24 June at 2.15 pm in the Village centre. Pick up a schedule from Gibsons in the High Street to prepare your exhibits.

RNLI CREAM TEA PARTY: this summer will be held on Sunday 25 June from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at Blue Haze, 50 Hurst Road, Hassocks.

