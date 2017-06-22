U3A HURST, HASSOCKS & DITCHLING: on Friday 23 June, 2 pm, at Ditchling Village Hall a talk open to all by Chris Horlock entitled Brighton in the 60s. Of interest to those who were there? Or those who might like to know about this famous era of the town’s life.

STORIES OF HOLY TRINITY: on Saturday 24 June at 10.30 am Ian Nelson will be continuing his talks about prominent village families and their memorials in the church. His subject this month is the Borrer Family. All welcome to go along and find out what they did for Hurst. On Saturday 29th July ‘Stories of Holy Trinity’ will take the form of two workshops; one focusing on art and the other on writing. These will run in the church from 10.30 to noon and will aim to encourage participants to respond to the church building and atmosphere through art or writing. No previous experience or knowledge are required and complete beginners are welcome. There will be no charge for the workshops, but it will be necessary to book a place, as we aim to have no more than 8 participants on each workshop. For more information, or to express an interest, please contact Miriam Patrick on 01273 832657 or mim.patrick54@gmail.com

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SUMMER SHOW: on Saturday 24 June at 2.15 pm in the Village Centre. Exhibits of roses, sweet peas, summer flowers, cookery, floral arrangements, photography, and children’s classes. Tea and homemade cake, raffle and of course the grand auction of produce at the end.

RNLI CREAM TEA PARTY: on Sunday 25 June from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at Blue Haze, 50 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Cost £5 per person, all funds raised for the RNLI.

TEDDY BEAR’S PICNIC: is on Friday 30 June from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm at the South Avenue Recreational ground. This is for pre-school children and younger to gather, with their teddies, picnics and adults on the day before the fair. There will be fairground rides, craft activities, a magician and an ice lolly, regardless of the weather. A donation towards the fair is asked.

JUNIOR DISCO: also Friday 30 June form 6 pm to 7.30 pm, for the 4 year olds and over, to the music of DJ Daryn. Available is a snack and a drink cost £4 per child.

FAMILY BBQ & LIVE MUSIC: takes place later the same evening with a bar finishing at 11pm.

HURSTPIERPOINT PLAYERS: next production is entitled Diplomatic Relations. It starts on Tuesday 27 June and runs until 1 July. Performances are at 8 pm. This is a farce set in an H M G Ambassador’s office of a fictional republic, and features the usual mix of illicit affairs, financial malpractice and incompetence. Tickets bookable on line at www.hurstplayers.org.uk, where a booking fee and postage apply, or from Richwards, in the High Street, phone 01273 834506.

