THE PARISH COUNCIL: will be holding its monthly Parish Councillor Surgery on Saturday 8 July this time in Sayers Common. The surgery will be held at the Church Hall in Christ Church which is located just off the B2118 / Oakhurst. Two Councillors will be present to talk about any issues or suggestions that residents might have.

YE OLDE CRICKET MATCH: celebrating 300 years of cricket in Hurstpierpoint takes place at Danny on Sunday 9 July, from 1pm to 6pm. This is one for the history books as the Sand Field, Danny House, Hurst CC’s original home ground, is probably one of the oldest identifiable cricket grounds in the world. This historic match as befits the occasion will played to 1717 rules and in traditional dress. The teams will feature a Danny House XI v a Hurst CC XI. In addition to the cricket the South Downs Singers and the Chanctonbury Morris Men will be putting in an appearance, to add to the entertainment. There will be a beer tent and a BBQ, but you can equally partake of your own picnic while you are enjoying the game. You can even join the players by dressing up in 1717 style. The match starts at 2pm with a Dads v Lads game beforehand. All are welcome to go along, it is free, so do support a notable and remarkable event.

CREAM TEA: with the Guides, Brownies and Rainbows on Sunday 9 July from 3pm to 5 pm, at the Guide HQ in the corner of Trinity Road car park. Join them in their lovely garden for tea and a raffle. Adults £4, children £2 or a family of four £10.

