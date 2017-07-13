BARN DANCE: on Saturday 15 July at the Village Centre, 6.30pm. Hurstpierpoint Bowling Club invites one and all to dance to the music of the Touchstone Band. A Hot Dog supper is included plus there is a licensed bar. Tickets are £14 and are available from Mishon Mackay or Orion News, Hassocks.

SUMMER READING CHALLENGE: During the holidays the library has a great free scheme to provide entertainment for children and adults alike. It starts on Saturday 15 July and is for all the family to be able to take part and collect fun rewards as they read books through the holidays. Children will be given the challenge to crack a mystery, becoming Animal Agents and wearing the wristband they will be given. They collect clues about the mystery as they read books, returning to the library to report what they have read, plus special stickers will help in solving the mystery. The Under Threes can join in too with their own mini challenge, and adult participants can enter a draw to win a star prize. All that you need to take part is a library card to register your participation, but if you do not have one or lost yours, they are easy and free to obtain, just ask a librarian, and get started. More info at www.westsussex.gov.uk/src

WOLSTONBURY WI: meets on Tuesday 18 July at the Village Centre Club Suite at 7.45pm. Their guest speaker will be Yvonne Price talking about ‘Women Pioneers in Medicine’. Visitors welcomed.

