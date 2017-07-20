Hurstpierpoint

STORIES OF HOLY TRINITY: On Saturday 29th July ‘Stories of Holy Trinity’ will take the form of two workshops; one focusing on art and the other on writing. These will run in the church from 10.30 to noon and will aim to encourage participants to respond to the church building and atmosphere through art or writing. No previous experience or knowledge are required and complete beginners are welcome. There will be no charge for the workshops, but it will be necessary to book a place, as we aim to have no more than 8 participants on each workshop. For more information, or to express an interest, please contact Miriam Patrick on 01273 832657 or mim.patrick54@gmail.com

BRIDGE TO FARCE: is transferring to The Players theatre from Cuckfield and opens on Tuesday 2 August running until Saturday 5 August. This is a new venture with The Players hosting the Cuckfield Dramatic Society and their hit production. Written in Sussex, by Richard Willis & Paul Ruse, the fun revolves around politically ambitious Margaret and her long-suffering husband Norman, who are expecting a new couple into their bridge circle. When wife-swapping beginners Barry & Angie arrive by mistake, both couples spend an alarming evening at cross purposes! Tickets £10, or two or more £9 with an online booking fee from www.cdsweb.co.uk or phone 01444 848156. Doors open at 7pm and the play starts at 7.30pm.

