Hurstpierpoint

STORIES OF HOLY TRINITY: On Saturday 29th July in Holy Trinity at 10am. Two workshops; one focusing on art and the other on writing with the aim to encourage participants to respond to the church building and atmosphere through art or writing. There will be no charge for the workshops, but it will be necessary to book a place, as the aim is to have no more than 8 participants on each workshop. Please contact Miriam Patrick on 01273 832657 or mim.patrick54@gmail.com

HURST AFTERNOON CLUB: meets Tuesday 1 August in the Village Centre at 2 pm, and this month’s guest speaker is Ian Gledhill who will be talking about The Amazing Mr Sousa:John Phillip Sousa, “The March King”. Hopefully there will also be his music to listen to as well. All are welcome, refreshments are served and there is time for a friendly chat.

BRIDGE TO FARCE: a new venture by The Players who are hosting the Cuckfield Dramatic Society and their hit production. From Tuesday 2 August to Saturday 5 August. Written in Sussex, by Richard Willis & Paul Ruse, the fun revolves around politically ambitious Margaret and her long-suffering husband Norman, who are expecting a new couple into their bridge circle. When wife-swapping beginners Barry & Angie arrive by mistake, both couples spend an alarming evening at cross purposes! Tickets £10, or two or more £9 with an online booking fee from www.cdsweb.co.uk or phone 01444 848156. Doors open at 7pm and the play starts at 7.30pm.

CULTIVATION OF SUCCULENTS: there is a free talk on Saturday 5th August from 2pm to 5pm by Dr Terry Smale at the Village Centre, organised by the Brighton & Hove branch of the British Cactus & Succulent Society. The speaker is Vice-chair of the RHS Tender Ornamental Plant Committee and has grown succulents and bulbous plants - especially ones from South Africa - for more than 50 years. He is a member of the BCSS journals and Research Committee and is a seasoned lecturer and writer of numerous articles, including descriptions of four new succulent species. There will be free refreshments, as well as plants and seeds for sale. Plus find out more about the BCSS and the benefits of membership. For more information contact David on 01273 835284.

