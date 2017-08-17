HURSTPIERPOINT, HASSOCKS & DITCHLING U3A: meeting on Friday 18 August at 2pm is all about heir hunters, with speaker Lady Mary Teviot. At the Adastra Hall in Hassocks.

HURSTPIERPOINTHURST FESTIVAL: Everyone should by now have received their copy of the festival brochure. This may be holiday time but do take a few moments to look through all that is on offer. The festival has grown and there are 80 events in all this year, with some even being free, so it should be possible for many of us to try something new, as the brochure encourages us to do. There are those events which have limited numbers, so if you are interested in something it will be worth your while to book tickets early so as not to be disappointed. When it comes to the festival, the early bird gets a seat.

WOODLAND & FLORA & FAUNA GROUP: meeting on Tuesday 22 August at 7pm in the Village Centre with an illustrated talk by the well known tree researcher and international author Fred Hageneder, has unfortunately been cancelled.

