Hurstpierpoint

CROSSWAYS: the fish and chips shop has now been established for 5 months and has proved a good addition to the High Street, if the number of customers seen carrying away their bags and boxes are anything to go by. During the summer with long days out, pop in on your way home and pick up something, which I did, and can recommend.

TINA BUCKNALL: another High Street shop, has taken over the old bank premises left empty by The Jam Pot antiques, for sale items, and for further use after refurbishment. Always good to see empty shops back in business, and wish success to the venture.

